Get even further off-grid with Bluetti’s new AC180

Being out and away from the cacophony of modern life is much easier now than it used to be, especially when using resources like the AC180 from Bluetti.

Built as an all-in-one with expansive capabilities, the AC180 is a high-capacity battery meant to keep you going no matter where you are. On top of that, the conglomerate of battery cells and extra features can be controlled via smartphone with some special functions at the touch of a digital button.

At its core, the AC180 from Bluetti features a high-end LiFePO4 battery, which has a lifespan of around 3,500 cycles. With that, the battery is backed with a 5-year warranty, which does a lot for peace of mind.

The AC180 has a total capacity of 1152Wh. That can equate to around 103 phone charges or 17 hours running a refrigerator. One benefit of the AC180 is its new ECO mode, which sets the power bank to turn on and off automatically, depending on what’s required by the items it’s powering. Since those devices range anywhere from a light bulb to a fridge, Power Lifting Mode comes into play whenever you need it. This mode allows the AC180 to run at a continuous 1800W when necessary for everyday items but kicks it up when powering items that consume more energy, maxing at 2700W.

While you won’t need to charge the AC180 constantly, it’s powerful fast charging will undoubtedly come into play. In around 45 minutes, the AC180 can be charged up to 80% off of a regular wall outlet. At 80%, the AC180 still has a calculated capacity of around 900Wh. If you need a charge but you want it done quietly, the Bluetti app offers a silent charging mode that caps the AC180 at 45dB.

Being away from easy-access power and in the woods, on the water, or on the road means when you need a charge, it needs to be fast and flexible. The fast aspect has been covered, but the other fantastic side of the AC180 is the range of ways to power it up.

The very portable AC180 can be charged in one of four ways: AC charging, solar charging, car charging, or via a generator. If you’re looking to be the most flexible, pairing the AC180 with a solar panel means you can get as far away from mainstream power as possible without having to worry about running out of it – so long as you don’t live in a cave.

In all, the AC180 is a fantastic portable power solution for those that want to avoid being tied down to the nearest wall outlet. During Bluetti’s Early bird sale, you can find the AC180 listed at $799. Paired with a PV200 solar panel for limitless power puts it up to $1248.