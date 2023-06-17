Latest Google Pixel 8 leak details smaller display size, brighter screens, 120Hz for both

Following a couple of other spec leaks, yet another Pixel 8 leak is today offering new details about Google’s upcoming smartphones, this time including details about the display on both devices.

According to Kamila Wojciechowska for Android Authority, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are both set to have smaller displays. The Pixel 8 is apparently set to measure 6.17-inches, down from 6.31-inches before. This time around the smaller device would also finally adopt a 120Hz refresh rate, but the resolution would stay the same at FHD+ (2400×1080).

The Pixel 8 Pro would also see a reduction in size, but not one anyone will notice. The display will still measure 6.7-inch, but with the panel measuring just one millimeter narrower. Both phones will also apparently make drastic changes to the corners of the screen, perhaps as a result of the Pro adopting a flat glass cover.

Interestingly, though, Pixel 8 Pro will apparently drop some resolution, going from the 3120×1440 of the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro down to 2992×1344. This also cuts the pixel-per-inch to 490 from 512. The good trade-off, though, seems to be enhanced refresh rate on the Pro. The phone is apparently capable of more refresh rate modes, at 5Hz, 10Hz, 30Hz, and then anything between 60Hz and 120Hz. Pixel 8, meanwhile, would support 10Hz, 30Hz, 60Hz, and 120Hz.

Perhaps the most welcome upgrade comes with the brightness. Pixel 8 will apparently top out at 1,400 nits while Pixel 8 Pro hits 1,600 nits. That’s up from 1,000 nits on the Pixel 7 generation in this same scenario with HDR. These values are coming from code though, not actual measurements. Google rated Pixel 7 Pro with peak brightness of 1,500 nits.

The Pixel 8 series is expected to arrive later this year.

