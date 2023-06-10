Google Pixel 8 camera leak details new main sensor, Pro-only upgrades, more

The camera has always been the best feature of Google’s Pixel smartphones, and according to a detailed new leak, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are set to adopt some big new upgrades including a new main sensor, some Pro-exclusive upgrades, and much more.

Another leak courtesy of Kamila Wojciechowska through Android Authority brings us a detailed breakdown of what might be coming to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in terms of the cameras.

The biggest detail here is a new primary camera sensor for both phones, the Samsung ISOCELL GN2. This 50MP sensor is the direct successor to the GN1 that Pixel 6 and 7 use, and also the same sensor used in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S23. The sensor is physically larger and able to capture about 35% more light from a scene. The new sensor also adds more technical support for features such as 8K video recording (Tensor G3 also supports this) and Staggered HDR, which was also leaked to be heading to Pixels.

Pixel 8 Pro would get another exclusive upgrade in its time-of-flight sensor, which will adopt a 8×8 ToF VL53L8 sensor. All Tensor-based Pixel phones have had one of these sensors, but the new model in Pixel 8 Pro may deliver some meaningful upgrades to autofocus. The Pro’s previously leaked temperature sensor is also reportedly the Melexis MLX90632, which is just a temperature sensor. There’s no thermal imaging coming here, despite this singular part apparently being quite expensive.

Both phones are also getting ultrawide camera upgrades. The Pixel 8 Pro will apparently adopt the 64MP Sony IMX787 for its ultrawide camera. That’s the sensor Pixel 7a uses for its primary shooter, and a considerable upgrade from the 12MP sensor Google has used for ultrawides for quite some time. Notably, it’s mentioned that the Pixel 7 Pro’s macro mode may not re-appear on this new device. Pixel 8 would also get an ultrawide swap-out, to the 12MP Sony IMX386.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s telephoto lens as well as the selfie shooter in both phones reportedly remain unchanged.

Software is also apparently getting an upgrade, with the Google Camera app seemingly bringing three upgrades. This would include level selection for the artificial bokeh produced in videos through “Cinematic” mode, as well as “Adaptive torch” which would be able to adjust the LED flash intensity based on the scene you’re shooting. And lastly there’s “Segmentation AWB,” which cuts the scene shot into different pieces using AI to better apply processing methods to each part of the image.

