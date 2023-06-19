Deals: Galaxy Z Fold 4 all-time low at $1,350, official Standing Cover hits $18, Wyze smart cams from $26, more

All of today’s best deals are now on tap with an all-time low that’s taking $450 off Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 at $1,350. That pairs with a fitting discount on an official companion Standing Cover case at just $18 too. Then go check out the newest additions to the Wyze smart camera lineup on sale from $26. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Unfurl a $450 discount on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4

After just recently seeing renders show off what the upcoming version of Samsung’s flagship foldable will look like, Amazon is beginning to clear out the existing Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G smartphone. Samsung’s current-generation folding handset normally sells for $1,800 when you pick up an unlocked handset but is now returning to the all-time low for only the second time at $1,350. Today’s offer lands at $450 off while delivering a match of the best Amazon discount for only the second time this year. It’s $50 under many of the other price cuts throughout 2023 so far, is the first chance to save in over a month, and is a notable chance to lock in a compelling smartphone experience for far less than retail.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Official Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover at just $18

Earlier today, we saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 go on sale for its best price ever. Now much of that same savings are being applied to one of the handset’s most-loved cases. The official Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover now sells for $18 courtesy of Woot. Normally fetching $90, you’re looking at a steep markdown that takes 80% off. The cases sell for around $50 or so on Amazon right now, undercutting even those Amazon lows by $32 in the process.

Back in our original Z Fold 4 review last fall, one of our big takeaways was just how notable this case was for solving one of the biggest problems of the preceding Z Fold 3. Not only including an S Pen in the box but also providing a place on your handset to store the stylus when not in use, this cover handles the usual feat of protecting your smartphone from drops, scratches, and other potential damage. Learn more in our hands-on review, and then head below for a closer look at how it completes your Z Fold 4.

Rare discount lands on new Wyze Cam OG at $26

Earlier this year, Wyze set out to refresh its lineup of popular smart home cameras with an even more affordable solution for those who just need a more basic feature set. The ensuing Wyze Cam OG hit the scene with a $30 price tag, and today, it’s an even better value, thanks to a rare Amazon discount, which drops the smart home camera down to $26. Today’s offer amounts to $4 in savings while matching the all-time low set once before. This is one of the first chances to save too. It undercuts the direct pricing of $24 and its minimum $6 shipping fee, for comparison.

Wyze Cam OG arrives with a wired form factor for surveilling your house while away. Offering some extra peace of mind, the more simplistic design rests on an adjustable stand and delivers 1080p recording to your Alexa- or Assistant-powered household over Wi-Fi. There’s an integrated spotlight, two-way audio, the option for either cloud or local storage via microSD card, and a flexible IP65 water resistance rating that means you place it outside for defense against porch pirates, as well. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Also on sale, Amazon is now offering one of the very first chances to save on the new Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro. Dropping down to $135, this is down from $150 in order to deliver a match of the all-time low with $15 in savings attached. Today’s offer is also the first chance to save since hitting the scene at the very end of the month. The latest introduction to the Wyze family just hit the scene this spring and arrives as its most capable surveillance solution to date.

Centered around a 2.5K QHD sensor, this outdoor-ready camera can be mounted anywhere with an electrical connection in order to monitor your property with a 180-degree field of view. It’ll connect right to your Wi-Fi and sports an IP65 water-resistant design. The Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro is backed by customizable AI motion alerts, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and packs a pair of 3,000-lumen LEDs.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

