Galaxy Z Fold 5 shows off its gap-less hinge in first official-looking render

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 15 2023 - 1:47 pm PT
samsung galaxy z fold 5

We’re still over a month away from Samsung’s new batch of foldables, but today a new official-looking image of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 gives us our best look to date at the foldable, including its new hinge and blue colorway.

The folks at MySmartPrice today published what appears to be a press render of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 in blue. The image shows the phone most of the way open, with the tagline “Unfold your World” drawn, and behind that, you can see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 closed up from the top.

The standout detail from this image is easily the hinge itself, which is the first gap-less hinge Samsung has used so far and is rumored to have a significant impact on the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Rumor has it that the Fold 5 will be considerably thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The new hinge also opens the door to a “waterdrop” method of folding the display, which should lead to a less noticeable display crease, at least if Samsung takes the same route as its competitors.

It’s impossible to tell the fine details from this one image alone, but the other thing we see, as mentioned, is a new light blue color option. The color is a nice break from the typically dark or neutral colors that previous Folds have used, though it’s still not nearly as vibrant as some of the options on the Galaxy Z Flip series. The color almost looks like something Google would use on its Pixel phones, and in fact, is quite similar to the “Sea” color of the Pixel 7a as well as the “Sky” color on the Pixel Buds A-Series.

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 5 alongside several other devices at an event in July, and this report today mentions a release date of August 11.

