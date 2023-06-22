Deals: Galaxy Buds 2 fall to best price of the year at $85, Anker PowerCore Reserve $145 launch sale, more

All of today’s best deals now start with a match of the all-time low on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Dropping even further to $85, today’s offer is joined by a launch discount on Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh at $145. Not to mention, this ongoing OnePlus Nord N30 5G bundle offer is now at $93 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 land at best price of the year

Amazon is now offering the second-best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Dropping these true wireless earbuds down to $85, pricing today lands at $65 off the usual $150 going rate while marking the best we’ve seen in months. It’s $15 under previous mentions and matching the 2023 low for the first time and only time since back in February.

If you’re not sold on the more recent Pro 2 models that just launched last fall, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancellation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Anker launches new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh at $145

Last week at Anker’s Recharge press event, the company revealed its new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh. The new addition to its family of portable power banks arrives as something of a mix between the brand’s usual everyday carry upgrades and its more capable power stations meant for keeping your gear powered on camping trips and at tailgates. Today, the new release is going up for sale via Amazon, launching with some savings attached. Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier.

As part of a special launch promotion, Amazon shoppers can also score Anker’s latest for less. The new PowerCore Reserve just landed via the retailer and is now seeing a 15% off discount. That takes the usual $170 MSRP and drops it down to $144.99.

Just-released OnePlus Nord N30 5G now $93 off

OnePlus is now offering the first chance to save on its all-new Nord N30 5G. The smartphone just launched earlier this month at $300, and now you can bundle the handset with a pair of Nord Buds 2 and a Bumper Case for $282. You’ll have to add the cover to your cart, too, but the earbuds will just automatically show up. Taking $18 off the list price of the smartphone itself, you’re getting an extra $75 of value thrown in too. That saves you $93 overall and delivers the best value yet to bring home the new budget-friendly handset.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back, you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with a dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. Learn all about the new OnePlus Nord N30 over in our launch coverage.

