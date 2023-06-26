 Skip to main content

Some Google Pixel owners are seeing faster battery drain following June update

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 26 2023 - 6:52 am PT
7 Comments

Pixel phones have an unfortunate pattern forming when it comes to updates causing issues with battery life, and it seems the June update is causing another round of issues with battery drain for some users.

A Reddit thread from last week has picked up hundreds of comments from Google Pixel owners, many of whom have noticed that the June 2023 update is causing faster-than-normal battery drain on their devices.

Some of those affected report seeing their battery needing a charge by the afternoon and requiring a charge multiple times per day. Google’s Pixel phones have never had tremendously good battery life, but this is certainly not how things should be going. The phones even seem to be draining much faster when sitting idle. And, on top of that, the issue is also causing phones to run hotter than usual. The problem seems to mostly be affecting Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices.

The issue doesn’t appear to be universal, with some even claiming improvements following the update, but it’s certainly not an isolated case either. Some also report signal issues following the update.

The good news here, at least, is that a fix may end up coming sooner than later. Google tends to release new updates on the first Monday of the month, which puts a potential fix just a week from today. That said, with June’s update having been delayed by almost two weeks, it stands to reason July’s might, too.

Are you seeing battery issues with your Pixel following the June update? Let us know in the comments below.

