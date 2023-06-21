Google’s new Mac vs. PC-esque Pixel ads argue the iPhone has plateaued [Video]

The last time a Google ad explicitly went after the iPhone was in 2019 with “Phone X.” Google is back with a “Best Phones Forever” campaign of five ads that highlight what features the Pixel has over the iPhone.

The premise of this ad series is a talking iPhone 14 Pro (Siri-esque voice) and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as Pixel Fold, (Google Assistant-esque) that have decided to “stop being rivals and start being friends.” There’s a “Get a Mac“ vibe to this ad campaign where the PC in 2006-09 was portrayed by John Hodgman and Justin Long was the Apple computer.

Despite that set-up, this is, of course, an ad used to highlight what features the Pixel has over the iPhone. The most biting one is “Plateau,” where the iPhone insinuates that it, especially with the 14 series, has plateaued:

iPhone: Well, when I turned fourteen, I started to see things… differently.

Pixel : Wow, fourteen! The big one-four.

: Wow, fourteen! The big one-four. iPhone: When I was your age, people were showing me off to their friends.

Pixel : They still do! You’re legendary.

: They still do! You’re legendary. iPhone: It’s not the same. The way their friends compliment your photos, “So sharp!”

Pixel : I can unblur your photos for you; we don’t have to tell anyone.

: I can unblur your photos for you; we don’t have to tell anyone. iPhone: Just stop. Astrophotography mode, Call Assist, 30x Zoom. You can do so many things I may never be able to.

Pixel : No, don’t say that!

: No, don’t say that! iPhone: It’s true. I’m actually jealous of your… your… AI.

The line about the iPhone “never be(ing) able to” is a bit strong since camera innovation is always an area of continued improvement while hitting the iPhone on its generational age is pretty strong. iMessage is, of course, addressed and insinuated as the iPhone’s only key feature while it ends with a knock about the current lack of USB-C:

Pixel : But what about your blue bubbles? They’re so blue.

: But what about your blue bubbles? They’re so blue. iPhone: The bubbles! The bubbles! Is all I have to show for all my years on Earth the color of a bubble? I mean, millions of people have waited in line for me.

Pixel : Right!

: Right! iPhone: I’ve been the most popular lighter at concerts for over a decade.

Pixel : Preach!

: Preach! iPhone: I’m in the pockets of some of the most-[CHIME OF BATTERY DYING]

Pixel: Ah, quick! Somebody get a lightning charger!

There are dedicated ads about astrophotography (where the Pixel says “Andromeda“), reverse wireless charging (with a Ted Lasso reference), and the Pixel’s free Google One VPN (for five years).

The final ad is called “Opening Up,” with the 7 Pro replaced by a Pixel Fold and the reveal being the bigger inner screen.