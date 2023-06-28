You can now order Bellroy’s leather Pixel Fold case

As previously teased, the Bellroy “Leather Case For Pixel Fold” is now available for pre-order with availability coming next month.

This Made for Google case consists of two pieces/sides that “snap securely onto your Pixel Fold.” For reference, Google’s official case uses some adhesive. It’s made of eco-tanned leather that’s soft and has “polymer edges add scratch protection.”

The right piece that covers the back has cutouts for the camera bar, fingerprint/power button, and volume rocker. The left side adds a lip around the display, which is also present when the device is unfolded.

There’s a microfiber lining and it supports wireless charging.

Coming in at $75, Bellroy’s Pixel Fold leather case is available in Terracotta (light/tan brown), Black, and a deep Bluestone. It’s currently available for pre-order on Bellroy’s website and is “expected to ship within 13 business days.”

Meanwhile, the US Google Store now offers three additional Pixel Fold cases in addition to Google’s ($59.99) and one from Case-Mate ($55):

