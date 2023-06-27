Google releases first Pixel Fold ‘felix’ factory images

Google’s first foldable is reaching early adopters this week, and accordingly, the company has released the first factory images for the Pixel Fold (felix).

Following a recent positive trend in Google’s phones, the Pixel Fold comes with a day-one update, ensuring early adopters have the latest security features and the benefits of this month’s Pixel Feature Drop. By comparison, the Android version it ships with is dated February 2023 (albeit with the June security patch). That being the case, we recommend updating as soon as possible, whether through the usual system update process or by manually installing the OTA.

The Pixel Fold factory images being available so early can be particularly useful for those who prefer to manually sideload Android updates (it’s often faster) or like to mod their device’s software. The factory images can also be particularly useful in the unlikely event something goes wrong with your device’s software.

As always, with a bit of know-how, you can install either an OTA or factory image with a laptop/desktop computer. Alternatively, Google also offers the Android Flash Tool, a web app that makes installing updates and/or fixing your phone a breeze, though you’ll still need a laptop or desktop.

For now, Google has not yet made the Android 14 Beta available to owners of the Pixel Fold. With that update expected to launch around August, it’s possible Google may not offer those beta builds at all.