 Skip to main content

Google releases first Pixel Fold ‘felix’ factory images

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw  | Jun 27 2023 - 10:47 am PT
0 Comments
Google Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable is reaching early adopters this week, and accordingly, the company has released the first factory images for the Pixel Fold (felix).

Following a recent positive trend in Google’s phones, the Pixel Fold comes with a day-one update, ensuring early adopters have the latest security features and the benefits of this month’s Pixel Feature Drop. By comparison, the Android version it ships with is dated February 2023 (albeit with the June security patch). That being the case, we recommend updating as soon as possible, whether through the usual system update process or by manually installing the OTA.

The Pixel Fold factory images being available so early can be particularly useful for those who prefer to manually sideload Android updates (it’s often faster) or like to mod their device’s software. The factory images can also be particularly useful in the unlikely event something goes wrong with your device’s software.

As always, with a bit of know-how, you can install either an OTA or factory image with a laptop/desktop computer. Alternatively, Google also offers the Android Flash Tool, a web app that makes installing updates and/or fixing your phone a breeze, though you’ll still need a laptop or desktop.

For now, Google has not yet made the Android 14 Beta available to owners of the Pixel Fold. With that update expected to launch around August, it’s possible Google may not offer those beta builds at all.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Fold

Google Pixel Fold

Author

Avatar for Kyle Bradshaw Kyle Bradshaw

Kyle is an author and researcher for 9to5Google, with special interests in Made by Google products, Fuchsia, and Stadia.

Got a tip or want to chat? Twitter or Email. Kyle@9to5mac.com

Kyle Bradshaw's favorite gear

Acer Gaming Chromebook

Acer Gaming Chromebook
Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch

Pixel 7 Pro & Pixel Watch