TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 owners can now apply to test Wear OS 3

TicWatch owners have been waiting months for their promised Wear OS 3 update and, today, Mobvoi is finally making a meaningful step towards that launch with a beta program that users can sign up for.

Announced on Twitter today, Mobvoi is opening applications for a closed beta program for Wear OS 3 on the following TicWatch models:

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS (Bluetooth only)

TicWatch Pro 3 LTE

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS (Bluetooth only)

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra

TicWatch E3

The program will accept a limited number of users to test out the company’s Wear OS 3 upgrade ahead of a final launch that still has no timeline attached. Mobvoi notes that those who join will be subject to a non-disclosure agreement and that they may need to send video demos for some issue reports during testing.

Those interested in applying can do so via this form, and Mobvoi notes that those familiar with the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) will be “prioritized.”

Wear OS 3 is installed out of the box on Mobvoi’s latest smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5.

