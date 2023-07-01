Google Analytics begins shutdown of Universal Analytics as GA4 takes over

Google has started pulling the plug on Universal Analytics today, as GA4, the new standard, takes over.

Universal Analytics has been in place for Google Analytics since 2012, with it acting as the backbone for tracking website data for nearly a decade before it was replaced with GA4 in 2020. GA4 comes with some considerable upgrades, including diving into further insights for admins.

Google has been warning website admins for quite some time that starting today, July 1, 2023, Universal Analytics (UA) would stop tracking new data. The shutdown was first announced in March 2022.

And, in line with that promise, that’s exactly what’s happening. Google reiterated on Twitter today that the shutdown of the old standard has started, but not all properties will stop processing data right away.

On a support page, Google also further mentions that Analytics will keep access to UA properties through July 1, 2024, allowing a full year to back up that data if needed.

Today, we begin shutting down Universal Analytics as we welcome you to Google Analytics 4. This will not happen overnight, so some Universal Analytics properties may continue to process data. However, all properties have now been added to the queue, and those that have not… — Google Analytics (@googleanalytics) July 1, 2023