Google’s updated privacy policy doubles down on using your data for training AI

AI is a bigger focus for Google than it ever has been, and in an update to its privacy policy, Google is doubling down on its ability to use data for training AI models.

As of July 1, 2023, Google has a new privacy policy in place for users. The update, highlighted by Gizmodo, is documented on Google’s policy site and has a key change.

Google has had a policy in place for some time now that allows the company to collect data from its users and use that data for “business purposes.” That includes for “research and development,” which has long included for building out and improving Google Translate.

Now, in the latest update to its policy, Google is including its AI models in what it can use data from you for. That also includes using the data to train Bard and Cloud AI “products.”

The updated policy matter states (new text in italics):

Google uses information to improve our services and to develop new products, features and technologies that benefit our users and the public. For example, we use publicly available information to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities.

In a later point, Google also notes that publically available information can also be used to train these models.

For example, we may collect information that’s publicly available online or from other public sources to help train Google’s AI models and build products and features like Google Translate, Bard, and Cloud AI capabilities. Or, if your business’s information appears on a website, we may index and display it on Google services.

None of this implies that Google is planning to use private data linked to your account for training but rather only public information. That’s going to happen anyway, as has been made clear with the rise of ChatGPT and other AI models, but Google’s new policy makes it clear the company intends to do the same thing with data from its users.

