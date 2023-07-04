 Skip to main content

Check out Instagram’s delightful easter egg for Threads

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 4 2023 - 12:11 am PT
0 Comments

As we reported yesterday, Meta’s Twitter competitor is launching on Thursday, July 6. Instagram is gearing up for that with a delightful little easter egg to advertise Threads.

Entering “threads” into the Instagram search field (h/t Mike Isaac) will result in a red ticket at the end of the bar. Tapping brings up a ticket that includes the app’s logo on one side with more details, including 7 a.m. PT, on the other. It includes your username and a QR code for threads.net/download. As of today, Android is listed as “Coming soon” even though the Play Store listing is already live in certain countries. (For everyone else, the link takes you to a Google Play error page.) 

Hopefully, this Instagram easter egg will be a preview of other delightful experiences found in Threads. If the team is able to spend time adding these bits of whimsy, it bodes well for Meta’s Twitter competitor being polished and user-friendly out of the gate. (It’s also a sign of how Instagram can be leveraged to promote Threads.)

Instagram Threads easter egg
Instagram Threads easter egg
Instagram Threads easter egg

This is in comparison to Bluesky, which still has a pretty janky Android app after 2.5 months, and Mastodon. The big 2.0 Material You update they released last week does a great deal to make the experience nicer, but the service is still more complex than it should be at its core for a wider audience.

Many believe that Threads will offer a polished experience, like the main Instagram app and service, on day one. This is of course due to Meta’s massive cloud infrastructure and workforce. 

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how Threads will launch on Thursday. Does Meta need to limit sign-ups at first to scale, or will it be reliable enough to handle the load? If it’s the latter (or even if minor hiccups are limited to a few days), Threads will have a tremendous advantage.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Instagram Threads

Instagram Threads

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com