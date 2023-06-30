 Skip to main content

Mastodon’s official Android app gets Material You redesign

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 30 2023 - 2:13 pm PT
1 Comment

Mastodon saw a moment in the spotlight when Elon Musk first took over Twitter, but the hype seems to have died down. For those still active on the fledgling social network, though, Mastodon for Android has a special treat in a Material You redesign to its official Android app.

Rolling out just ahead of the (US) holiday weekend, Mastodon’s official Android app has been updated with a Material You revamp. The major update comes with version 2.0 of the app.

In terms of functionality, there’s not much new. You’ll get the same UI with four tabs for home, search, notifications, and your profile. A floating action button leads to making a new “toot,” and there’s a settings icon in the top corner. The new tweaks to the UI are subtle, with the biggest change being an embrace of Material You theming.

Colors throughout the app now respond to your designated system-wide accent colors, usually generated through your wallpaper. The colors are reasonably subtle, especially in light mode, but are often seen in links and certain accents. Overall, it looks quite nice, and it’s great to see a social network’s official app adopting this support.

Unfortunately, there are no large-screen enhancements here.

Of course, if you weren’t a huge fan of the official Mastodon app before, this probably won’t change anything. Luckily, unlike Reddit and Twitter, there’s a hefty collection of third-party Mastodon apps.

You can follow 9to5Google (and myself) on Mastodon, too.

More on Social:

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Mastodon

Mastodon

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.