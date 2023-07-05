Pixel Fold durability test ends in absolute carnage as the frame snaps [Video]

The Pixel Fold is a solid first attempt at a foldable, but it seems it might not be able to hold up to the same durability standard. In a new durability test, the Pixel Fold fails spectacularly, quite literally snapping in half.

JerryRigEverything today put the Pixel Fold through the channel’s usual durability test, testing the scratch resistance of the outer and inner displays. The fire test, interestingly, led to the phone just shutting off entirely when heat was applied to the inner display.

The dust torture test even held up shockingly well, with no dust making its way into the hinge.

Through the first few tests, the foldable holds up just as well as Samsung’s foldables, but things fall apart when it comes to the bend test.

When the foldable was pushed to its limits, the frame of the phone gave way at the antenna lines and led to a device that was snapped in half. The hinge itself, the one Google touts as being the “most durable,” holds up to all torture here, with the rest of the phone being what gives way, almost immediately killing the display and preventing the Fold from ever closing again.

From there it’s really just carnage as the Fold is destroyed by hand.

It’s a shame to see this happen, of course, but it is the destruction that likely won’t happen in actual use. Still, with Samsung and other foldable brands able to pass this same test with flying colors, this is clearly an area Google needs to step up, especially if it wants to charge the same price.

You can watch the full Pixel Fold durability test below.

More on Pixel Fold: