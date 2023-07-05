Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 $100 off, Sony XM5 ANC Headphones $299, more

Halfway through the workweek, our pals at 9to5Toys have rounded up some notable price cuts now that Independence Day has come and gone. On tap for Wednesday, the first discount in months has landed on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $100 off. It’s joined by a new 2023 low on the popular Sony XM5 ANC headphones at $299, as well as the very first chances to save so far on DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE Android smartphone gimbals, starting as low as $99. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 sees first discount in months

Not to let its larger folding friend, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, have all the fun, the savings today continue over to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is now seeing its first price cut in months. Courtesy of Amazon, the foldable typically sells for $1,000 and has since all the way back since the beginning of April. Now, it’s falling down to $900 in all four colors, yielding $100 in savings along the way. This is the second-best discount of the year and the lowest since all the way back in January. You’ll also be able to save on the 256GB model at $960, down $100 from its usual $1,060 price tag.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Housed within the flip design in one of four colors is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as a preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package – you can read all about it over in our review. Today’s discount makes for an even better value now, knowing that the leaked Flip 5 stats don’t show all too many differences.

Sony XM5 ANC headphones drop to lowest price of the year

Woot is now offering the best price of the year on Sony’s latest XM5 ANC Headphones. The recent debut have been delivering one of the most compelling personal listening experiences out there since first hitting the scene last year, and now you can score them with one of the best discounts to date. Courtesy of Woot, the flagship headphones are now marked down to $299. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Normally fetching $398, you’re looking at $99 in savings while beating our previous mention by $49. This is the second-best offer yet, only being bested once by an end-of-the-year discount back in December of last year at $20 less. This is the lowest we’ve seen it since too.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around, the completely refreshed design now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft-fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package, alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

As for how Sony’s latest stack up to other ANC offerings on the market, we just took a hands-on look at the best ANC headphones from all the top brands. Pitting the most popular options out there against each other, we break down how the XM5 compare to the latest from Apple, Bowers & Wilkins, and other top brands.

DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE Android smartphone gimbals see first discounts

DJI’s latest flagship iPhone and Android gimbal is seeing its first discount on Amazon today. The new Osmo Mobile 6 arrives with all of the bells and whistles to deliver stable video recordings to your smartphone, and now for less than before with a drop to $150. Keep in mind this is the only discount so far, as its drop from the usual $159 going rate delivers a new all-time low. DJI’s OM 5 works out of the box with iPhones and Android handsets of all sizes in order to deliver some of the latest stabilized smartphone footage tech.

The three-axis gimbal rests on a telescoping body that can turn into a selfie stick and tripod and sports a magnetic mount to easily lock your smartphone in place. It’s backed by ActiveTrack 5.0, the most recent generation of DJI’s technology for locking stabilization to a specific target in your footage, with new functionality like ShotGuides adjusting your shot to the environment you’re actually filming. There’s also an exclusive Quick Launch feature for iPhones, which automatically options the companion DJI Mimo app once your smartphone is attached to the stabilizer.

After just launching before the spring, DJI’s most affordable smartphone gimbal is now an even better value. Seeing its first-ever discount courtesy of Amazon, just like the lead deal, the new Osmo Mobile SE gimbal lands at $99 shipped. That’s down from the $109 price tag it launched with in February and the only chance to bring it home with some savings attached.

Delivering a more affordable model that still arrives with many of the latest features, the new DJI Osmo Mobile SE still delivers silky smooth video recording from your iPhone or Android smartphone with a magnetic mounting system. You’ll find much of the same ActiveTrack 5.0 and ShotGuides tech as above too. We fully break down what’s new this time around in our launch coverage, but there’s also improved battery life and a lighter build to complement that new $99 all-time low price tag.

Hisense’s new 144Hz mini-LED 4K Google TV now $500 off

Joining ongoing price drops on its latest U6 models from last week, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED Google Smart TV for $800. Regularly $1,300 and now matched at Best Buy, this is $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also delivering a new Amazon all-time low on the 2023 model U8 that launched there last month. This is a 4K mini-LED panel within a “bezel-less” design held up by a metal stand. It features enhanced local dimming to provide greater contrast and the brand’s latest backlight technology. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are joined by a native 144Hz refresh rate, VRR tech, and FreeSync Premium Pro to minimize lag for gamers with a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs at the ready. AirPlay 2 also sits alongside Google Assistant voice command action.

Philips Hue’s Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip has addressable RGB illumination

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip for $116. Down from $180, you’re now looking at the second-best discount to date with $64 in savings attached. This is the first notable chance to save since our last mention from back in April had it at $12 more. Today’s offer then comes within $4 of the all-time low, too.

As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Get a closer look at the Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip in our launch coverage.

