Deals: Samsung Galaxy A54 lands at $400, Hisense 4K Google TV $500 off, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now live, with one of the first chances to save on the recent Samsung Galaxy A54 leading the way at $400. It’s joined by Hisense’s new 144Hz mini-LED 4K Google TV with $500 in savings attached to round out the discounts with DJI’s new Avata FPS drone from $999. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G is now even more affordable

While Samsung’s foldable smartphones have stolen the spotlight as of late, today we’re tracking a discount on one of its more recent handsets on the budget-friendly side of the lineup. Amazon now offers the unlocked Galaxy A54 5G for just $400 in both Awesome Black and Violet colorways. Down from $450 for the 128GB model, today’s $50 discount matches the second-best offer yet. It comes within $25 of the all-time low, is one of the first overall chances to save, and is the best in over a month.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via a microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

All-time lows return on DJI Avata FPV drones

DJI’s new Avata FPS drone is seeing its second-ever discounts today courtesy of Amazon, with several different packages all headlined by the DJI Avata Pro-View Combo at $1,348 on Amazon, which is also matched over at DJI direct for the same price. Marking a return to the all-time low like everything else on sale, this specific offering is down from the usual $1,428 going rate in order to deliver $80 in savings. This package includes everything you need to dive into first-person flights, including the Avata drone itself and some new DJI accessories. As far as the former goes, the Avata arrives with an 18-minute flight time packed into a compact build. It can travel at up to 60.3 MPH. The drone comes outfitted with an onboard 4K-capable camera that streams a wide 155-degree FOV back to the included headset from the 1/1.7-inch sensor. Speaking of, there’s also the new RC Motion 2 remote that pairs with the just refreshed Goggles 2. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Alongside the bundle we noted above, there are some other ways to get in on the FPV flights with DJI Avata. The drone comes packaged with some other gear at more affordable price points, as we detail below.

Fly Smart Combo: $999 (Reg. $1,168) w/ Goggles V2 and Motion Controller

(Reg. $1,168) Explorer Combo: $1,198 (Reg. $1,278) w/ Integra and RC Motion 2

(Reg. $1,278)

Hisense’s new 144Hz mini-LED 4K Google TV now $500 off

Joining ongoing price drops on its latest U6 models from last week, Amazon is now offering the Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series mini-LED ULED Google Smart TV for $800. Regularly $1,300 and now matched at Best Buy, this is $500 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also delivers a new Amazon all-time low on the 2023 model U8 that launched there last month. This is a 4K mini-LED panel within a “bezel-less” design held up by a metal stand. It features enhanced local dimming to provide greater contrast and the brand’s latest backlight technology. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are joined by a native 144Hz refresh rate, VRR tech, and FreeSync Premium Pro to minimize lag for gamers with a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs at the ready. AirPlay 2 also sits alongside Google Assistant voice command action.

