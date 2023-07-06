 Skip to main content

Nothing Ear (2) are now available in black, but only for a limited time

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 6 2023 - 6:49 am PT
Nothing Ear (2) landed earlier this year with a pretty solid overall package, and now they’re launching in a limited black color variant.

Available today from Nothing’s website, Nothing Ear (2) can be purchased in a sleek black color variant. The new color brings the same audio hardware, just with a new coat of paint. Ear (2) are still be sold via other channels, such as Amazon, but it seems this black option is only available from the company’s website directly.

The black Nothing Ear (2) are described by the company as “dark and mighty.”

Dark and mighty. Just as powerful. Hi-Res Audio Certified for studio-quality sound, anywhere. With next-level Active Noise Cancellation.

The new look retains the same basic design, transparent elements and all, though the signature look of Nothing’s transparent design isn’t as flashy on this color. The case is also much darker, similarly hiding much of the transparency.

Still, it’s a sleek look and one that many are sure to enjoy. The new Ear (2) variant is available now and shipping within two days. It’s unclear how long it will be available.

