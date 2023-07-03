 Skip to main content

We can’t show you Nothing Phone (2) yet, but here are some camera samples [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 3 2023 - 7:45 am PT
The Nothing Phone (2) is confirmed for launch on July 11 and, ahead of that launch, Carl Pei has today opened up the floodgates to camera samples, so we can show you what we have so far.

With the original Nothing Phone (1), one of the weak points of the device was its camera. The device had a 50MP primary camera and 50MP ultrawide camera, with a 16MP front-facing selfie shooter. The hardware was fine, but processing seemed to hold the device back compared to competing devices.

Ahead of our full review to come, Nothing offered permission to share still camera samples we’ve obtained from the Nothing Phone (2) thus far. The images, taken by our Max Weinbach and myself, come from the Nothing Phone (2)’s new camera. We can’t share any specifics on the specs or software yet, but the new setup is said to be similar to the Phone (1) is the rumor mill, and still only includes two lenses, as we saw in previous leaks.

What ultimately matters, though, are the results.

Max’s samples so far show a camera with much better processing, with a contrast-y look to many shots, and vibrant colors. Details are also sharp, and the selfie cameras isn’t awful, either. I was also pretty pleased with how it handled motion, and it passed the “black dog test” fairly well. Focus is still somewhat easy to trip up, though, but it is worth noting that this is all still on early software.

But we’ll let you make your own judgment.

Nothing Phone (2) launches on July 11. Stay tuned for our full review in the weeks to come.

