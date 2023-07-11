Android 14 Beta 4 changes ‘Muted’ status icon design

Android 14 Beta 4 is here and small tidbits and changes are surfacing as we dig through the new OS version. One such change is a completely new design for the “Muted” status, leaving behind the familiar bell icon for a more modern look.

Most Android devices have three sound states: sound on, vibrate, and silent. While each person has their preference as to which they leave their phone set to, only one of those displays a status icon in the top bar, next to the WiFi and battery readouts.

In Android 14 Beta 4, a phone set to silent or “muted” will now display a small yet very familiar speaker icon. This switch replaces the bell icon we’ve seen in past Android builds. The change makes a little bit of sense, as the bell could be seen as confusing to some, though it’s a very small adjustment.

In Android 14 Beta 4, no other sound states offer a status icon. The “muted” state remains the only one to reflect in the status bar, though a status icon for vibrate and sound on would be nice.

Another spot the icon is updated with the speaker silhouette is in the slider that appears when pressing the volume rockers. Instead of a ball icon and another with a slash through it, there is now one speaker icon and another with a slash, representing mute.

This change to the mute icon in Android 14 is anything but huge, but it’s notable nonetheless and offers a little insight into the changes being made between versions. Be sure to stay tuned for more Android 14 news as it’s uncovered.

