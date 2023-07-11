Roborock offers some of its best deals ever for Prime Day – up to 45% off

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11 and, with it, big discounts on tons of products. That includes the stellar robot vacuums from Roborock, with Prime Day discounts cutting over $350 off select products.

Best Roborock Prime Day Deals 2023

For Prime Day 2023, Roborock is offering major discounts across nearly the company’s entire lineup of products.

The best deal here is perhaps on the Roborock S7Max Ultra. The superpowered robot vacuum is seeing its biggest discount ever from $1,299 down to $999 – savings of $300 and 23% off the usual price. This setup offers a powerful vacuum + mop that can auto-empty the dustbin and self-clean the mop while refilling the onboard water tank. It’s an all-in-one cleaning solution that’s hard to beat, especially for this price and with features like obstacle avoidance and a self-raising mop.

Roborock S7Max Ultra features

Similar discounts are available on the Roborock Dyad Pro, a wet and dry stick vacuum that’s discounted by $100. The Roborock Q Revo, a great all-in-one vacuum + mop, is also bringing its self-empty and self-cleaning mop offering from $899 down to $699, a 22% discount on what was already a great deal.

Roborock Dyad Pro and Q Revo

Also included is the new Roborock S8 and S8+ lineup, which brings the latest robot vacuum tech and some of the most capable home cleaners you’ll find on the market today. The S8 series includes class-leading 6000Pa suction power, sonic mopping that scrubs your floors, and improved obstacle avoidance, among other upgrades.

Both the Roborock S8 and Robock S8+ (with auto-empty dock) will be 20% off for Prime Day, a discount of up to $200.

Roborock S8+

The previous generation Roborock S7MaxV also sees a 37% discount to $539 – savings of $320 – though that discount will only be available on Prime Day (July 11 and 12).

Most of these deals are available starting July 11 and last through July 16. The full breakdown is below.

All Roborock Prime Day 2023 Discounts