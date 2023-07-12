Boox Palma is a 6-inch e-reader with full Android, and the size of a phone

Onyx’s latest device is a 6-inch e-reader that runs a slimmed-up version of Android. It may look like a phone with an e-paper display, but it isn’t quite there.

Boox has found some serious success with e-readers as of late. With larger displays, the Boox Tab Ultra – both black/white and color – has been a fantastic device to use, whether that means for reading or for sketching and composing illustrations.

The latest device to come from the company isn’t quite a tablet but technically doesn’t meet the requirements of a phone, either. Even still, it has some serious potential for a niche of users who want an e-paper display in a much lighter form factor.

The Boox Palma comes in at just 6.3 inches tall and packs a 6.13-inch 824 x 1648 display. The display is an E Ink Cartra 1200, which operates in full black and white. Of course, Boox utilizes something called “frontlights,” which help define the color temperature based on your preferences.

Under the hood, the Boox Palma runs with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal UFS2.1 storage. That assists a Qualcomm Advanced Octa-core CPU and is powered by a decently sized 3,950 mAh battery. On an e-ink display like this, that battery is likely to last a very, very long time between charges. For reference, the Boox Tab Ultra’s 6,300 mAh battery lasts a couple of weeks with regular use. The Boox Palma capacity being 62% of that, you should see over a week of use with mixed idle and on-screen time.

One thing the Boox Palma is missing, however, is a SIM tray or eSIM compatibility. For it to be a phone, it technically needs to have cellular capability. With only WiFi and Bluetooth, the Boox Palma is what the iPod Touch was to the iPhone – a capable clone without texting and calling. Of course, options like Telegram and Whatsapp should work just fine with it running Android 11 out of the box. For photos, the Palma also brings along a 16MP camera.

One neat feature we’re looking forward to is the customizable side button, which seems to bare some resemblance to the Lenovo ThinkPhone’s “red button.”

The Boox Palma is aimed at “detachment” and is meant to facilitate a healthier connection to technology. E-paper displays do this pretty well and offer less eye strain for readers, artists, and social browsers. While there’s no color to the latest offering, the Boox Palma has potential as a pocket-sized e-reader that’ll offer a different perspective than any other 6-inch device.

The Onyx Boox Palma started out in pre-order at $250 but has since sold out. At full price, it looks like the Palma will be sold for $280 and should start shipping soon. We’re not sure when the device will come back in stock, but at $280, a 6-inch e-reader with an incredible battery and Android capabilities sounds like a steal.