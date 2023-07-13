 Skip to main content

Android Auto 10.0 is rolling out, and there’s a slick new redesign for Google Assistant too

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 13 2023 - 6:57 am PT
2 Comments
android auto dashboard redesign

Android Auto is delivering a new update to its version of the Google Assistant which comes more in line with the current design on smartphones, and it comes just as Android Auto v10.0 makes its way to users.

Over the past week, Google has quietly released Android Auto v10.0. The new app version doesn’t seem to carry any major updates with it, though. “Coolwalk” is unchanged, and Google hasn’t really delivered any new features. The last notable tweak was support for new EV-focused features, but those don’t seem to be widely available at this point, either.

Something that is new, though, is a new UI update to the Google Assistant on Android Auto.

The timing of this redesign may or may not be related to the v10.0 release, but regardless of where it’s coming from, the update sees Assistant adopt the “glow” look that’s currently seen on smartphones. This design was first introduced back in the Pixel 4 era, when Google introduced the “new” Assistant that was faster and more accurate. While that version of Assistant is still exclusive to Pixels, the overall look has expanded to the rest of the Android world.

Now, it’s showing up on Android Auto, in the latest of a long line of Google Assistant redesigns.

The previous look for Assistant in cars was in a black bar with the Assistant logo off to the left side, and text appearing as you spoke. This new look keeps the black bar around, but with the logo gone and replaced with the “glow.”

Before that, Assistant went through a bevy of different looks, including along the top of the screen, and even in the taskbar.

We’re not sure just how widely this new look is rolling out, but we’re seeing it attached to Android Auto v10.0.

android auto google assistant

More on Android Auto:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is…
Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.