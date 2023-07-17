 Skip to main content

Android 14 to bring a new warning when sideloading Google apps

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 17 2023 - 7:51 am PT
2 Comments
android 14

Android 14’s latest beta paves the way for a full launch sometime next month, but it’s still hinting at more features to come. One of those upcoming changes might be a warning when you try to sideload Google apps on Android 14.

Android Police reports that Android 14 adds the ability for app stores on your device to claim “update ownership” over select apps. This essentially just adds another step to sideloading, as a warning message will appear that states where updates normally come from, and reiterates the risk of sideloading. You can simply ignore the warning and continue on.

Apparently, Google apps are where we’ll see this first. A brief demo seen below shows Android 14’s new sideloading warning which says that updates are “normally” from the Play Store. In this case, Google Play Services was having an update installed via APK Mirror’s Installer app.

This app normally receives updates from Google Play Store. By updating from a different source, you may receive future updates from any source on your phone. App functionality may change.

This isn’t the only example of Google cracking down somewhat on apps in Android 14. Earlier this year, our Kyle Bradshaw and Dylan Roussel reported that Android 14 would also block the installation of “outdated” Android apps, whether they come from sideloading or an app store.

