[Fixed] Some Google Nest Hubs bricked by overnight update

Google Nest Hubs automatically reboot and/or install updates every night, but an emerging issue sees some Assistant Smart Displays stuck, or bricked, on the “Updating” screen.

Update 7/17: Google rolled out a fix on Sunday and Nest Hubs are working again.

Original 7/15: Google appears to have rolled out an update to the Nest Hub and Hub Max on Friday night. (Releasing a new version heading into the weekend is quite odd and something that companies historically don’t do to avoid such problems that can’t be quickly addressed by teams the next day.)

Impacted Nest Hub owners are seeing an “Updating” screen stuck at 99% with the usual “Hang tight, this will take a few minutes” message and device name in the bottom-right corner.

For some, they’ve been stuck on this screen for hours. Normally, when this occurs, you can just unplug the power cable and stick it back in (power cycling) to get your Nest Hub up and running again.

That is not the case this time, with Nest Hubs curiously returning to the Updating message. This suggests a deeper issue, with contacting Google Support being the appropriate next step. Hopefully, Google will be able to push out a software fix to affected devices.

We’re seeing a dozen or so reports of this happening, but our own devices – both (Fuchsia Version 11.20230306.3.134) in the stable channel and Preview program – are fine. When Google rolled out that big update, there weren’t as many reports of Nest Hubs getting bricked.

