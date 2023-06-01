 Skip to main content

Google more widely rolling out Fuchsia to 2nd-gen Nest Hub

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 1 2023 - 10:54 am PT
A little over a week after Fuchsia rolled out to those enrolled in the Preview Program, Google is already updating 2nd-gen Nest Hubs in the stable channel. 

At the start of May, Google announced Fuchsia for the 2nd-gen Nest Hub. It took three weeks for everyone in the Preview Program to get the update. 

As of yesterday, there are many reports of all Nest Hub owners seeing the update. The speed at which this is occurring feels notable. 

Compared to the usual midmorning reboots that are already timed to occur after users are awake, the process of introducing a whole new operating system is a longer process that Google warns “can take up to 10 minutes.” It’s the Google “G” logo on a white background with a status bar and percentage. 

If you miss that update screen, open Settings > Device information > Technical information to check the Fuchsia Version, with 10.20221207.2.100038 being the latest release. Meanwhile, the Cast firmware is 1.68.356352.

By design, you should not encounter any meaningful changes to the user interface or experience. However, a new Bluetooth menu in Settings makes it easier to set up pairing without having to use the Google Home companion app.

Google updated the original Nest Hub in May 2021 with the Nest Hub Max following last August. The Fuchsia update is more widely rolling out this week, but it’s not fully available yet. That should happen over the next few days and will complete the transition to Fuchsia on Google’s first-party Smart Displays. 

