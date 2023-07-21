 Skip to main content

Google Messages for web bug marking everything as read with no notifications

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 21 2023 - 12:49 pm PT
Google Messages Web

Over the past week, some users of Google Messages for web have encountered an issue where everything is automatically marked as read. 

When Messages for web is open on the desktop, those affected by this bug are having their messages instantly marked as read, with RCS read receipts appearing for the sender. In turn, they are not getting notified of new messages on their computer, phone, or watch. According to some reports, this applies to all conversations, not just the active chat.

My colleague Kyle Bradshaw also experienced the issue last week (using Chrome for Mac and a Pixel 7). In our limited testing, one (potentially short-term) fix is to unpair and re-pair your phone to the Messages for web app. The issue might be browser-related or have something to do with active windows.

Some say this issue is sporadically appearing and getting fixed, only to return a short while later. Those experiencing issues should “Send feedback” from the overflow menu in messages.google.com/web. With reports still coming in, the issue appears to still be ongoing.

