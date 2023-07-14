 Skip to main content

Auto-organizing Google Messages categories return for beta users [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jul 14 2023 - 9:45 pm PT
42 Comments

Google rolled out the ability for Messages to auto-group SMS texts and RCS chats last year, but the categories have now disappeared for some users.

Update 7/14: The disappearance in April seems to have only impacted beta users with the stable versions of the app that I checked not impacted.

As of this evening, the “Personal” and “Business” categories have returned in the latest beta release (20230711_01_RC00). Nothing about it is different today. The “View messages by category” and “Primary category” settings are also back following a server-side change.

Original 4/22: This issue results in the disappearance of the All, Personal, and Business category chips underneath the search bar as if the feature was not enabled. In Settings > Message organization, the “View messages by category” toggle and ability to select the “Primary category view” are gone, though “Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hrs” remains present.

The problem arose in recent weeks and is not tied to any specific version of Google Messages, though the affected Pixel devices we checked are on the beta channel.

Google Messages read
Google Messages categories

These auto-organizing categories, which leverage machine learning, date back to mid-2021 and first debuted in India before coming to other countries at the start of 2022. Google originally said this feature would “roll out first to English users around the globe.”

This disappearance of categories in Google Messages is not impacting all users but might be picking up steam. It’s unclear whether this is a bug or whether Google is removing the capability due to a lack of usage. The latter would usually be accompanied by a notice of some sort.

More on Google Messages:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Messages

Google Messages

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com