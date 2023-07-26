Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799, brings water resistance, AMOLED, and latest chipset

Samsung’s latest flagship tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, are the first to feature IP68 water resistance, in addition to many iterative upgrades to the display and performance.

Long before Google began its efforts to improve the large-screen experience on Android, Samsung had been creating excellent Android tablets that paved the way for many of the niceties we enjoy today. Even compared to Google’s own Pixel Tablet, the Galaxy Tab series has the most cohesive tablet experience on Android today, thanks to the many improvements included in One UI.

At first glance, the Galaxy Tab S9 series may not seem too different from the trio of Galaxy Tab S8 devices that launched at the beginning of last year. However, Samsung has managed to gather quite a few smaller upgrades that combine to form an excellent package, especially for those who were previously on the fence about buying a tablet.

First and foremost, Samsung has included IP68 water and dust resistance – a first for the Galaxy Tab series – in all three models, along with an “Armor Aluminum” reinforced exterior, meaning you shouldn’t feel as much need to baby your shiny new Galaxy Tab S9.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also made the lower models of the tablet more compelling by offering AMOLED across all three models. Previously, you needed to upgrade to at least the mid-tier tablet to get the improved display, but now even the affordable, 11-inch baseline Galaxy Tab S9 features the excellent AMOLED visuals, complete with HDR10+ compatibility to make your favorite movies and TV shows look incredible.

Lastly, the Galaxy Tab S9 series includes a redesigned heat system, which ensures you can get the full performance that you’d expect and maintain it for extended periods. When what starts as a quick sketch idea turns into a full-fledged project, the Tab S9 keeps things smooth and cool. Pair that revamped cooling with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips found in the Galaxy S23 series (and the new Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5), and you’ve got a recipe for long-lasting performance.

Whether you choose the compact Galaxy Tab S9, mid-size Tab S9+, or premium Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung includes an S Pen stylus in the box, perfect for taking notes or working on art. For those looking to refine their craft though, the company is also debuting the S Pen Creator Edition, offering a more comfortable grip, wider tilt angle, and changeable tips.

The Galaxy Tab S9 series will be available for general sale on August 11, but you can pre-order starting today, with Samsung offering a free storage upgrade (on most models) as a pre-order perk. The base model starts at $799, while the Tab S9+ begins at $999 (or $1,149 for the 5G model). Opting for the premium Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will set you back at least $1,199.

Galaxy Tab S9 series specs:

Software: Android 13 with One UI

Android 13 with One UI Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy Display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120 Hz) Tab S9: 11-inch Tab S9+: 12.4-inch Tab S9 Ultra: 14.6-inch

Dynamic AMOLED 2X (60~120 Hz) Dimensions: Tab S9: 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.99 mm Tab S9+: 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7 mm Tab S9 Ultra: 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5 mm

Weight: Tab S9: 498 g Tab S9+: 581 g (Wi-Fi) / 586 g (5G) Tab S9 Ultra: 732 g

Front cameras: Tab S9: 12 MP ultrawide Tab S9+: 12 MP ultrawide Tab S9 Ultra: 12 MP + 12 MP ultrawide

Rear cameras: Tab S9: 13 MP with autofocus Tab S9+: 13 MP with autofocus + 8 MP ultrawide Tab S9 Ultra: 13 MP with autofocus + 8 MP ultrawide

Memory & storage options: Up to 1 TB expanded storage via microSD Tab S9: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage Tab S9+: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage Tab S9 Ultra: 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage

Up to 1 TB expanded storage via microSD Battery (typical): Tab S9: 8,400 mAh Tab S9+: 10,090 mAh Tab S9 Ultra: 11,200 mAh

Colors: Beige, Graphite

Beige, Graphite Sound: Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos Biometrics: On-Screen Fingerprint (FOD)