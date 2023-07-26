X comes to Twitter for Android, app name will change

After changing on the web a few days ago, the new X logo and brand are beginning to appear on Twitter for Android.

For those in the beta channel, X this afternoon rolled out version 10.0.0-beta.0. The blue bird app icon is replaced by the white X on a black background, which is also used as a status bar icon for some notifications. There is, fortunately, an updated themed icon where the X adopts your Dynamic Color theme.

The Android app today is still named “Twitter Beta,” but a dive into the APK by our Dylan Roussel reveals that the launcher name will become “X” at a later point in time when this change hits stable. The Play Store listing hasn’t been updated yet, while the upcoming change will send X to the end of your grid of apps.

Inside the app, X appears in the app bar of the Home feed, while the next tab offers a “Search X” hint at the top. In the navigation drawer, “Twitter Blue” has been renamed to just “Blue.”

Meanwhile, the app’s package name remains com.twitter.android. That’s unlikely to change as a new app and listing would be required, with developers usually avoiding having people download anything new regardless of the migration. Elsewhere, while x.com/[username] redirects you to twitter.com/[username], the X URL remains twitter.com. It remains to be seen whether that will change.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.