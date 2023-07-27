Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ $120+ off, Galaxy Watch 6/Classic savings, more

All of today’s best deals are now live via 9to5Toys, this time highlighting a pair of pre-order discounts on Samsung’s latest. On tap today, we have $120 discounts or greater on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+, to go alongside the brand’s just-announced Galaxy Watch 6/Classic wearables with $100 in savings attached. Oh, and Pixel Fold users can lock-in the first discount to date on Google’s first-party Pixel cases from $52. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ now $120 off or more

Samsung today just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9+. The verdict hasn’t exactly been settled yet on the latest tablet to be deemed an iPad killer, but if you’re looking to decide for yourself we’re tracking the first chance to save when you pre-order. Right now, the new 512GB Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is down to $1,000. That’s $200 off the price you’ll pay at launch for the new debut when it ships on August 11, dropping the elevated storage capacity down to the same price as the baseline 256GB model. To sweeten the pot, Amazon is also taking 50% off the companion Book Cover Keyboard Slim, dropping the entire package to $1,080 from its combined $1,360 MSRP.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. We fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller table boasts much of the same internal capablities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. You can also lock-in much of the same savings, with the elevated 512GB Wi-Fi model at $800. This is down $120 from the usual price and also landing with that same 50% off promotion on the companion keyboard case that scores you the accessory for an extra $70.

Both of these tablets also have the option to come with a companion Book Cover Keyboard Slim, if you think the 50% discount is a good enough value to pull the trigger. The new accessory looks to improve the typing experience of your new tablet, sporting a lightweight design that snaps onto the back of your tablet in order to deliver a physical keyboard and some added protection. It even wraps around the spot where the S Pen snaps onto your tablet, making sure things stay in place when thrown in your bag. Just make sure you pick the right model to correspond with whichever Galaxy Tab S9 model you score.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6/Classic pre-order discounts now live

All of Samsung’s new releases from Galaxy Unpacked have been getting in on the launch savings, and now that’s true for the just-announced Galaxy Watch 6 series. Across each of the three different models of the new wearable, Amazon is rolling out some gift card savings while also bundling in an extra band to sweeten the pot. Headlining is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm at $400. It includes $100 in added value thanks to a $50 gift card and a complementing fabric band and also carries over to the 47mm model at $430.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Classic revives a different class of premium wearable from the brand that steps up to deliver a stainless steel build and the grand return of a rotating bezel. That encompasses the Super AMOLED panel that comes in either 43 or 47mm form-factors. There’s of course a robust list of fitness monitoring capabilities onboard, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and a new BIA sensor for even more in depth stats – all of which is powered by Wear OS 4. Get a better idea of what to expect in our announcement coverage from yesterday that takes a hands-on look.

Alongside the Classic version, Amazon is also carrying the same exact promotion over to the standard pair of Galaxy Watch 6 styles. Both of these fitness trackers includes the bundled $50 gift card and fabric band, taking $100 off either the $330 price tag you’d pay for the 44mm model, or the even more affordable MSRP of the 40mm style at $300. These sport a little less premium designs that ditch the stainless steel enclosure and rotating bezel, but still deliver much of the same Wear OS 4 feature set to your wrist.

Google’s new first-party Pixel Fold cases come in three styles

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the all-new Google Pixel Fold Case. This first-party offering comes in one of three different styles, all of which are now on sale from $52. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer lands with $8 in savings and a new all-time low in tow. Arriving as proof that foldable phone cases can actually be good – at least if our hands-on review is to be believed – these official Google Pixel Fold cases arrive with a grippy, two-piece form-factor. Covering both halves of your foldable, the shock-absorbent case is made of a soft silicone that comes in hazel, bay blue, and porcelain white designs. So if you’re one of the few who have brought home Google’s first foray into the world of foldables and want some first-party protection to go with it, saving some cash is finally possible.

