Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 shows up at FCC, revealing new design

Samsung is preparing to launch a second generation of its Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) item tracker, and an FCC filing has revealed the latest details, including the new design.

The original Galaxy SmartTag was released in 2021 and was offered in two models – a $29 base version with only Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and a $39 SmartTag+ that paired BLE with the more precise UWB location.

The caveat of Samsung’s hardware was that – just like Apple’s AirTag and unlike other Android-compatible options – the Galaxy SmartTag only works with Galaxy phones. It’s not clear if that will remain the case for the second generation.

Up to now, the only tidbits we’ve learned about the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 came from a listing on the Bluetooth SIG. There we learned that the new tracker would still require the use of Samsung’s SmartThings app, and there’s been no sign of it supporting Google’s (upcoming, albeit delayed) Find My Device network.

This morning, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 appeared in a public FCC listing, carrying the same EI-T5600 model number that was previously spotted. From the listing, it seems Samsung is only releasing a single variety of the tracker, bringing advanced UWB connectivity to the base model.

More importantly, the listing also includes our first preview of the tag’s design, thanks to a reference image. Where the previous model opted for a rounded-square design – similar in shape to homescreen icons on a Galaxy device – the Galaxy SmartTag 2 is pill-shaped and resembles Google’s new Material You toggle switches.

Additionally, the loop is much larger than before, which should make it easier to put the tracker onto a keychain or anywhere else.

It was initially expected that Samsung would launch the Galaxy SmartTag 2 side-by-side with the latest Galaxy Fold, Flip, and Tab devices. However, last week’s Galaxy Unpacked came and went without that particular announcement. That being the case, the company could hold the accessory’s launch until early next year alongside the expected Galaxy S24 series.