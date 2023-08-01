Deals: Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen tablet hits $296, Sony ANC Headphones $128, more

Tuesday’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by a rare chance to save on Lenovo’s new Tab P11 2nd Gen Android 12L tablet with bundled keyboard and stylus at $296. That’s joined by Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones, which deliver a 35-hour battery and multipoint Bluetooth at $128. And if you’re a Galaxy user looking to streamline the nightstand, Samsung’s Trio charger powers your entire kit at $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo’s new Tab P11 2nd Gen Android 12L tablet on sale

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) for $295.99, shipped with bundled keyboard and stylus. Typically fetching $370, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while marking only the second discount since launching earlier in the year. It’s a new all-time low at $42 under the previous offer. Refreshed with Android 12L support out of the box, this kit gives you the full experience by bundling the new tablet with its companion keyboard folio and stylus. As for the actual Lenovo Tab P11, you’re looking at an 11.5-inch device with a 120Hz display that can dish out 400 nits of brightness. The whole package comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 chip and is supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also find quad speakers, dual microphones, a headphone jack, USB-C, a 7,700mAh battery, as well as the bundled accessories we’ll explore below. We also take a closer look.

Pairing with the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) itself, you’re also getting a pair of first-party accessories that come headlined by the new 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack. The attachable keyboard pairs with a magnetic back cover that lets you swap between taking notes in class to binging Netflix. It has a foldout kickstand and runs off the tablet battery – so you don’t have to worry about refueling another accessory. The bundle also includes the Precision Pen 3 from Lenovo, which steps up to deliver the brand’s latest precision input experience. It offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as a newfound side button, 15-hour battery life, and a sleek design.

Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones deliver 35-hour battery at $128

If some of those more flagship-caliber ANC headphones are still just a bit too expensive, the Sony WH-CH720N Headphones should fit the bill for something a bit more affordable. Courtesy of Amazon, the savings today are offering only the second discount to date on the new over-ear headphones at $128 shipped in both black and white styles. Down from $150, you’re looking at 15% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low.

Sony’s WH-CH720N Headphones might not have the reputation as the XM5s or a name that rolls off the tongue like the brand’s more flagship listening experience, but it does bring many of the same signature features to a more affordable price tag. The over-ears rock onboard active noise cancellation that’s powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 and backed by an ambient sound mode. There’s also 35-hour battery life to go alongside built-in Alexa and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. And of course, all of that is made better by the price cut down to $128.

Samsung’s Trio charger powers your entire Galaxy kit

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at $50. Regularly $90, this one tends to bounce between $65 and full price. It now sits at the lowest price we can find, which is 44% under the going rate directly from Samsung and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Providing a sleek black landing pad for your three most precious pieces of EDC kit, it can charge your Qi-enabled smartphone, earbuds, and wearable at the same time. It delivers up to 15W of power to compatible devices across its six interior-coil setup with an included wall adapter and is designed specifically for Galaxy watches.

