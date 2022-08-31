Lenovo releasing $249 Android 12L tablet early next year

Google launched Android 12L back in March, but it’s only just making its way to existing devices. Lenovo is now the first to announce an Android 12L tablet with the “Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)” coming next year.

Android 12L first rolled out to Pixel phones, with updates for Lenovo (P12 Pro) and Samsung tablets only recently arriving. The first (foldable) products to actually launch with that OS were the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. Android 12L highlights include a taskbar for quick split-screen multitasking and switching, as well as two-column layouts throughout the OS (notification shade, lockscreen, etc.) and apps.

Lenovo at IFA is getting the honor of announcing the first tablet running Android 12L out of the box, but it won’t be here until January 2023. For $249.99 (in Sage or Storm Grey), you get an 11.5-inch LCD with 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of brightness.

The Tab P11 (2nd Gen) is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 with 4/6GB of RAM and three storage configurations (64, 128, or 128GB + “expandable SD card support”). You’ll also find quad speakers, dual microphones, a headphone jack, USB-C, a 7,700 mAh battery, stylus support, and optional LTE connectivity.

Ahead of that, Lenovo is releasing the Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) this September starting at $399.99, but it still runs Android 12 out of the box. Lenovo says both tablets “will receive at least two major Android OS upgrades, up to Android 14” and “three years of security updates from time of launch.”

The 11.2-inch OLED comes in at 2560 x 1536, up to 600 nits, 100% DCI-P3, and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a “ThinkPad-inspired” detachable keyboard with trackpad and Bluetooth pen support.

Available in Storm Grey or Oatmeal, there’s an octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T and various RAM/storage configurations: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The battery has a typical capacity of 8,200 mAh and can run up to 14 hours.

