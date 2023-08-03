Motorola G54 leak shows off budget build and colors

Motorola has proven itself capable again with the recent Motorola Edge+, though whether or not it’ll bring the same quality with a budget device is still in question. Recent leaks show off the Motorola G54 – a budget phone with some promising specs.

The Motorola G series has been consistent, though somewhat underwhelming at times. Last year we got the Motorola G53, which delivered a low to mid-range experience. Both the design and colorways were basic, though it did its job in the long run.

The Motorola G54 is now taking the spotlight for a moment with leaked images surfacing online (via TheTechOutlook). The posted images show a similar device between generations. The body, screen, and camera arrays look almost identical but some changes has been made for the better.

The Motorola G54 – nicknamed “Cancun 5G” – will house 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB. The generation before it had half the amount of RAM onboard. The display comes in at 6.5-inches and hits FHD+ quality with a 120Hz refresh rate. For a lower-end device, those specs don’t sound terrible.

Sources make no mention of the type of processor used in the Motorola G54. The G53 housed a Snapdragon 480 Plus. This device may end up with a MediaTek chip, though that aspect isn’t known as of yet.

The rear camera array houses a familiar 50MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology which we can assume combines both lenses like last year’s device. The front of the device holds a 16MP selfie camera. As for the battery, the G54 is powered by a 5,000mAh cell that should power a mid-range phone like the Motorola G54 for a day or more with ease. Leaks indicate that the phone will be capable of fast charging as well.

A total of four colorways are set to be available with the device – Ballad Blue, Ambrosia, Coronet Blue, and Outer Space. The colors sound nice, though they feel a little uninspiring for a phone in 2023 or 2024.

It’s not known when Motorola will release the next series of “G” phones, though the latest batch arrived at the beginning of this year. That said, it could be a while.