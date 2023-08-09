Google rolls out ‘Unknown tracker alerts’ on Android – Here’s how to check

Following the announcement at the end of last month, Android’s “Unknown tracker alerts” for detecting AirTags that might have been nefariously placed on you are widely rolling out.

An unknown tracker alert is sent when someone else’s tracker device is separated from them and detected to be traveling with you and out of Bluetooth range from the owner.

To check that this system is running, open your phone’s Settings app and then the “Safety & Emergency” on Android 12 and newer – or “Personal safety” on Android 11 and older – where there should be a new “Unknown tracker alerts” menu.

It’s rolling out via Google Play services on Android 6.0+. As of today, we’re seeing it today on Pixel (L) and Samsung (R) devices in the US and abroad. Meanwhile, it only works to detect Apple AirTags, though that might change in the future.

The “Allow alerts” switch is on by default, with Google warning how turning it off means “your phone will no longer automatically scan for trackers that are traveling with you.” Additionally, “previously detected trackers will be deleted immediately.”

You will still be able to conduct a 10-second “Manual scan” at any time, though those results aren’t saved. Notably, Google explains how “Trackers that appear in a manual scan are currently near you, but may not have been traveling with you.”

“It’s possible that the trackers found in a manual scan are misplaced or temporarily out of Bluetooth range from their owner’s device.”

The Android support page about this feature notes how your location data is encrypted on device, and that it “doesn’t leave your device and isn’t shared with Google or other users.”

When you receive a “Tracker traveling with you” notification, tapping opens a map to see travel history. You can “Play sound” to help find it, which will not notify the owner.

“Next steps” provides safety instructions on what to do. This includes taking a screenshot of the map as “tracker alerts are deleted after 48 hours.” There are also instructions on how to disable it by removing the battery.