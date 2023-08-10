 Skip to main content

Samsung launches One UI 6 beta with Android 14, for real this time

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 10 2023 - 2:00 am PT
After a false start earlier this week, Samsung has officially announced its Android 14 update, One UI 6, with a beta program now open for the Galaxy S23 series.

Launching first in the United States, South Korea, and Germany, One UI 6.0 brings Samsung’s skin up to Android 14. The update, as Samsung describes, “enables a more user-friendly experience, bringing a complete package of enhancements.”

Samsung’s main focus in its announcement of the beta is on the updated notifications and Quick Settings panel.

The new “Quick Panel” is split into sections, with large buttons for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a customizable grid of icons underneath, and another section for screen brightness controls. There are also buttons for device controls (powered by apps like SmartThings and Google Home) as well as mirroring your screen.

Samsung also notes that One UI 6 brings:

  • New default font
  • New emoji in Samsung Keyboard
  • Quick Settings now accessible with one swipe from top right corner of the screen
  • Set different lockscreens based on Modes and Routines
  • Custom camera widget with presets for camera mode, saving location, etc

The One UI 6 beta is launching today in the United States, South Korea, and Germany, and is expected to expand in the weeks to come. It’s currently only available on Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, and you can register within the Samsung Members app.

Stay tuned for more on the update!

