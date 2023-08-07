Samsung announces One UI 6 beta with Android 14, then deletes it

Samsung has just announced that One UI 6, the company’s take on Android 14, is launching in beta starting this month on the Galaxy S23 series.

Available in the United States, South Korea, and Germany to start, the One UI 6 beta for Samsung Galaxy S23 brings the first taste of Android 14 to the company’s smartphones. Samsung announced the update on its newsroom in Germany, with a wider announcement expected in the US and Korea imminently.

One UI 6, as Samsung explains, is set to bring changes to the skin’s UI as well as built-in apps and some customization features, too.

Samsung releases One UI 6 beta for Galaxy S23 series users. One UI 6 is based on Android 14 and allows users to have a more customized experience on their smartphone. This includes adjustments to various apps and features; for example, there are other customization options. The beta version is available in the three markets of Korea, USA and Germany.

One of the big visual updates that Samsung shows off is a revamped Quick Settings UI that has large Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles with a 4×3 grid underneath for other quick settings. Below that is a brightness slider with other display options, and two other buttons for device controls and modes. Everything is split into sections with an aesthetic that feels very much like iOS and also Oppo’s ColorOS. Samsung also notes that the Quick Panel can now be opened with a single swipe from the top right corner, where today it takes two swipes to access the same options.

One UI 6 comes in a decidedly simple look. Many elements have been adjusted and now appear more modern and reduced. The revamped Quick Panel allows users to conveniently access the features they use most. In addition, a single swipe from the upper right corner of the display is enough to display the entire Quick Panel. This allows users to access their device settings more quickly.

Beyond that, One UI 6 will also bring the ability to change the wallpaper based on the time/mode. Samsung explains:

Among other things, owners of the Galaxy S23 series now have the opportunity to set background images for the appropriate situations – for example, a photo of a quiet forest while the smartphone is in sleep mode. A new camera widget also makes it possible to specify the storage location for certain photos in advance.

The One UI 6 beta is launching today, Samsung’s post said, but the post was deleted pretty quickly, suggesting that it may still be a ways out. Samsung also confirmed that, at least for now, the update will only be available for Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

More on Samsung: