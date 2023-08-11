Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones appear online with spatial audio

Bose has a sound reputation bolstered by the QuietComfort series of headphones that so many love. The next step for the company is none other than the QuietComfort Ultras – a new pair of headphones that bring improved sound, ANC, and even spatial audio. New leaked images show them off in all their glory.

New real-world images have appeared online detailing Bose’s next flagship headphones from The Verge. The name implies that the new QuietComfort Ultras will bring some serious improvement and quality over the company’s past models, such as the QC35 and QC45. The images back that up, with an overall premium-looking approach to high-end audio. The look somewhat merges the best of what Bose has accomplished in the past with what Sony has been pushing with its latest XM5 headphones.

Shown in a cream color, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones sport a very comfortable-looking headband supported by what appears to be a metal core. EAt each ear cup is a hinge so the QC Ultras can be folded away in the included hard case. The cups look rather deep in the images, though that could be an effect of the camera used. If they are deep, that’d be a welcome design choice that may play into a deeper sound stage during usage.

The source of the photos indicates that the small rail located along the side of the right earcup is a capacitive volume slider, which is more intuitive than swiping the side of an ear cup. Power and function buttons are also present, which will allow the user to switch between noise cancellation, transparency, and the new spatial audio mode that debuts on these headphones.

“Immersive Audio” will come in two forms – still and motion. One gives a specific soundstage that compliments moving around, while the other enhances the stage when sitting. Each audio company takes this task on differently and it’ll be interesting to see how Bose handles spatial audio to make it a pleasant experience.

One other big note is that the QuietComfort Ultras from Bose are Snapdragon Sound certified, implying certain high-fidelity codecs are prioritized and should contribute to a better sound. The certification lends itself to better audio from Android devices and is a welcome addition. It’s worth noting that a USB-C to A cable is included which might mean we see USB-C audio. Additionally, a 3.5mm cord is included for wired performance.

No information has come to light on release date or price, as is expected. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra name may come with an ultra price tag, which could land upwards of $400. In any case, the new design and array of features should make for an exciting release, whenever that may be.