Official-looking Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active renders surface with Fast Pair

Jabra fans will be somewhat pleased to know that the company is queueing up two new releases – the Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active. Both wireless earbuds are packed with the features we’d expect, including Google’s Fast Pair tech.

Out of all the naming schemes in the world, Jabra seems to have chosen one of the more confusing ones out there. The most recent releases have been the Jabra Elite 4 and Elite 5, both with ANC and Fast Pair. Generally speaking, the lower the number, the lower the price. Following that theme, the Elite 5 is Jabra’s recent mid-range pair of earbuds that fill a sweet spot for a lot of listeners.

What is likely to be Jabra’s top-end earbuds has surfaced online through a series of exclusive leaks (via MySmartPrice). Both the Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 active come with a convincing set of official-looking renders and surrounding details about the new buds.

The Jabra Elite 10 follows the design rosetta stone set by the company’s other earbuds. They’re simple and tasteful with no design cues that would turn heads. Off of the images provided, they look comfortably small and come with a nice, simple case. The information leaked notes that the Elite 10 series will come in both Black and Gold Beige.

Internals aren’t known currently, but they’re strong enough to handle Dolby Audio’s stringent requirements. The Elite 10 earbuds will also be capable of Spotify Tap and Google Fast Pair for incredibly easy setup and usage.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds are meant to take on anyone’s workout routine, no matter how intense it is. The company has some experience with this product type and we expect nothing less than a strong product out of the Elite 8 Active earbuds.

Again, these house a very basic design that seems to just get the job done. They look to come in a Navy Blue colorway and Black, of course. On the tech side, we see Fast Pair, ANC, and Spotify Tap again. Dolby Atmos is understandably missing.

The Elite 8n Active’s will come with IP58 water and dust resistance and Jabra’s ShakeGrip design for active users. The case even comes with a IP54 rating to keep dust dn water out of the picture.

We have no information on Jabra’s intended launch date, nor do we have a pricing model to reference. If the company follows past releases, the Elite 10 could easily come in at over $200 and the Elite 8 Active might see something along the lines of $180. These are speculation and nothing is set in stone.