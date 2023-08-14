Here’s Google Keep text formatting in action [Video]

Over a year ago we spotted that Google Keep was laying the foundation for text formatting support, but in the time since the feature hasn’t appeared. Now, finally, it seems some progress is being made, as a new video shows Google Keep’s formatting options in action.

Last year when we reported on upcoming support for text formatting in Google Keep, we found strings and icons within the Android app which showed a few of the options that would be supported including:

Bold

Italic

Underline

Font sizes

The long-awaited feature seemed fairly barebones, but was still something to get excited about.

Now, it seems Google is getting closer to launch. A new video shown off on Twitter by @AssembleDebug shows the formatting options in action. This includes the font sizes we reported on which Google is using as headers. The three options – small, medium, and large – are being used as paragraph, H2, and H1 formats, which certainly makes sense.

Text formatting in Keep seems rather straightforward, too. A bottom bar shows these formatting options at all times which makes it easy to switch between everything. Formatting persists even if you switch text to checkboxes.

The news of Google Keep getting text formatting support was spotted almost a year ago but there was no preview/video of the feature except some string and icons.



I enabled it on Google Keep and attached a video above to show how it works.#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/RekdgGyliv — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) August 14, 2023

For now, text formatting is sadly still not live for everyone in Google Keep, and in this case was enabled manually with a rooted Android device. Still, the simple fact that this is working shows that Google has made progress over the past year, and that maybe the feature could debut soon.

