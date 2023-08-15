One UI 5 comes to Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 series, rolling out today

One UI 5 Watch based on Wear OS 4 is the next big step in the Galaxy Watch’s history. The new OS is rolling out now to the Galaxy Watch 5 with previous generations next in line to see the newest update.

One UI 5 Watch debuted with the Galaxy Watch 6 series right out of the box. It was quickly apparent that Wear OS 4 was one of the key players in the success of the Galaxy Watch 6, other than minor improvements in hardware. But that foundational software isn’t solely available for the Watch 6.

Those changes are coming to the Galaxy Watch 5 and certain previous-generation watches starting today. Samsung has officially announced that One UI 5 Watch will begin rolling out today with the Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 4 series will presumably see the new update shortly after.

One UI 5 Watch brings some really nice improvements throughout Samsung’s take on Wear OS. Our favorite new feature has quickly become Samsung’s Sleep Coaching. This new implementation expands on Samsung’s previous take on sleep tracking by adding contextual advice after logging in so many nights of rest.

Once enough sleep is tracked, Sleep Coaching will assign you a “sleep animal” so you can visualize your sleep patterns more clearly. From there, you’ll get daily tasks to complete that should help you get better rest consistently.

One UI 5 also expands on cardio exercises with “heart rate zones.” The new approach gauges how you work out and determines your heart rate zones based on what your cardiovascular system is doing during mild to intense exercise. Once the Galaxy Watch knows your zones, it’ll show you where you are and where you need to be during any cardio workout like running or jogging.

The last little addition to the Galaxy Watch 5 will be One UI 5’s new watch faces. We detailed all of the added watch faces in a previous post. Most of these were advertised with the Watch 6 and will of course make their way to the Watch 5 and Watch 4 as well. In fact, Samsung even notes that the Watch 3 and Active 2 will see “some of these new watch faces” in the fall.

Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch isn’t a complete overhaul, but it brings welcomed changes to Samsung’s health suite and design. The Galaxy Watch 5 will see One UI 5 Watch starting today, while the Watch 4 series may need to wait, though Samsung hasn’t stated specifically if this is the case.