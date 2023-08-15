 Skip to main content

Samsung updates its Android 14 beta on Galaxy S23, likely only for Korea

Aug 15 2023
Just last week Samsung announced the launch of its One UI 6 beta based on Android 14, and now the second update is rolling out with a key fix.

Announced in a forum post in Korea, Samsung is rolling out a second version to its Android 14 beta that carries the version number ZWH8. The update is rolling out via OTA and brings just one change per the changelog (translated):

Improved the issue of KT network reception not being received in certain environments

The fix improves network performance on Korea’s KT cellular network. As such, we don’t really expect this update to expand beyond South Korea. Samsung’s brief post even notes that this is just a “hotfix.”

Further updates to Samsung’s Android 14/One UI 6 beta are quite likely, but there’s no word on when those might arrive. Currently, the One UI 6 beta is only available on Galaxy S23 series devices, and only in South Korea, the United States, and Germany.

Ben Schoon

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

