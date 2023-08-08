Samsung’s new foldables already seem to be a hit, Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes up 70% of orders

Samsung’s latest foldable phones seem to be a hit, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 together breaking pre-order records with over 1 million orders in the company’s home country of South Korea alone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 were announced in late July with the company’s latest updates including a new hinge that leads to both devices being considerably thinner, as well as other refinements. The Flip 5 brought an especially big update with its new “Flex Window” cover display, which is four times larger than previous Flip models. But, on the whole, both devices were not exactly major updates over their predecessors.

Still, Samsung seems to have struck a chord among fans, as pre-order records are being broken.

Yonhap News reports that, in South Korea, pre-order totals for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 combined currently total 1.02 million. That surpasses the 970,000 in the same time that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 previously managed. While that extra 30,000 or so units isn’t exactly going to make a giant impact, it’s certainly progress. Around the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung’s mobile president Roh Tae-moon said that the goal is for foldables to make up around 20% of Samsung’s flagship smartphone sales globally.

It’s unclear right now how many pre-orders Samsung has received for Fold 5 and Flip 5 globally.

What is especially interesting, though, is that Galaxy Z Flip 5 is becoming the ever-more popular part of Samsung’s duo. Flip 5 pre-orders apparently make up roughly 70% of all pre-orders, up from 60% with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the previous generation. That number is based on looking at one week of pre-orders starting from August 1, but it’s still quite telling. Flip phones have always been Samsung’s most popular foldable, but it’s becoming clear that it’s the one customers are resonating with.

Samsung continues to offer pre-order perks and discounts with Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 through August 11, with some great deals to be had such as doubled storage, enhanced trade-in values, and also big discounts for those in education. See our complete breakdown of Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 pre-order deals here for more.

More on Samsung: