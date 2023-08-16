OnePlus Ace 2 Pro announced with 24GB RAM, 150W charging, and a screen that works when wet

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is now out of hiding and on full display for the world. The Chinese device packs genuinely surprising internals along with new display technology that allows it to be used when wet, unlike every other device.

OnePlus took to Weibo to reveal the Ace 2 Pro. The post contains a lengthy image file that breaks down all of the Ace 2 Pro’s selling points – in Chinese, of course. The most outward-facing spec is the memory loadout.

As is the trend, most high-end devices come with an 8GB and 12GB variant to support its SoC. The Ace 2 Pro starts off at 12GB of Ram with 256GB of internal storage. If that’s not enough, you can opt for 16GB and 512GB of storage. If, for whatever reason, that doesn’t please you, maybe consider the largest model with 24GB of UFS 4.0 RAM and 1TB of storage.

To pair with that excess amount of RAM, OnePlus loaded the Ace 2 Pro with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That SoC contains Qualcomm’s flagship hardware and has proven to be a reliable and strong chip in existing devices. With that much memory and processing power, what we thought would be a midrange device is shaping up to be a heavy-duty phone from OnePlus. The company is positioning the device as a gaming handheld in some ways, which makes sense given the intense internal hardware.

Another place the Ace 2 Pro becomes more tempting is in the battery bank. At 5,000 mAh, the Ace 2 Pro should do just fine with battery life. That part isn’t as exciting. What is exciting is the power-rating it can be loaded at. OnePlus has – of course – chosen to go with proprietary SuperVooc tech and set this phone up to be charged at 150W. There are only a couple of devices that feature that charging speed, and each is from OnePlus or Oppo. Generally speaking, that rating gives about a 50% charge in five minutes.

The Ace 2 Pro’s final trick lies in the display. It comes in at 2772 x 1240 and hits 120Hz. While the details may be lost in machine translation, this display is the first to be able to read touch with a wet display or even sweaty fingers, as the marketing image so kindly puts it.

The Ace 2 Pro comes in at relatively reasonable price points:

12GB + 256GB – 2999 yuan

16GB + 512GB – 3399 yuan

24GB + 1TB – 3999 yuan

While the original Weibo post makes no mention of availability, the online Oppo storefront is selling the Ace 2 Pro in pre-order. Shipments look to begin on August 23.