 Skip to main content

WhatsApp is launching ‘HD’ photos across Android, iOS, more, will also come to videos

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Aug 17 2023 - 9:31 am PT
1 Comment
whatsapp hd photos

The latest WhatsApp feature brings the option to send photos in HD instead of a lower quality. This new option will preserve image quality on large photos that could benefit from limited compression.

Apps like WhatsApp found themselves preferred by many users in the age of SMS texting simply because sending and receiving photos was almost compression-free. While that’s – mostly – no longer an issue, the app still emphasizes sending high-quality images.

The most recent WhatsApp update on Android – announced via Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta broadcast – adds a new function that will limit the amount of compression the app does to a photo before it’s uploaded and sent out (via The Verge). The new feature isn’t a setting in-app so much as an option on a per-photo basis.

When sending a photo in WhatsApp, a new “HD” button will appear at the top of the photo edit screen. Tapping it opens a two-option card. The user can choose to leave the image in its default “Standard quality” or they can ensure the image maintains its resolution with “HD quality.”

This new feature first appeared in a beta version of the app back in June, which gives some additional context beyond Mark’s recent announcement.

  • Via The Verge
  • WhatsApp beta via WABetaInfo

To be clear, it looks like the image is still compressed when sent through WhatsApp, however, the new HD photo option retains the same resolution. The end result is a full-sized image that contains much more data. Once sent, each image preview will contain a small “HD” tag that lets the sender/recipient know that the image in chat is HD. The function was seemingly limited to photos in the beta, however, it looks like the option is coming to videos as well.

WhatsApp’s new HD images will roll out to both Android and iOS users over the coming weeks and will allow them to fine-tune image sending based on a variety of factors, like internet speed and data consumption.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Author

Avatar for Andrew Romero Andrew Romero

Andrew Romero's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Pixel Watch

Pixel Watch