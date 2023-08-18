Deals: Google Nest Cam Indoor $75, OnePlus Nord N30 $270, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by the latest Google Nest Cam Indoor at $75. It’s joined by the first cash discount on the new OnePlus Nord N30 5G at $270, as well as a rare chance to save on the OG Google Pixel Stand at $23. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save 25% on Google Nest Cam Indoor

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Nest Cam Indoor for $75. Down from its usual $100 price tag, you’re now looking at a 25% discount. It’s the first markdown we’ve seen since back on Prime Day, landing within $5 of that mention. Today’s offer is also the second-best price to date, as well. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

OnePlus just released its new Nord N30 5G, now $270

OnePlus is now offering the first cash discount on its new OnePlus Nord N30 5G. The just-released handset now sells for $269.99 shipped. It’s down from $300, and at $30 off, this is a new all-time low. You can also bundle in a free official bumper case, too. Today’s discount is also matched at Amazon without the bundled case. Previously, there was a bundle offer with the brand’s new Nord Buds 2. But as far as actual cash discounts go, this is the first and only.

The latest OnePlus smartphone arrives with a more affordable twist than your usual flagship. It arrives centered around a Snapdragon 695 chip that’s backed by 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The screen relies on a 6.72-inch 1080p+ LCD panel that’s clocked at 120Hz. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Around back, you’ll find a dual camera setup, with a main 108MP sensor that pairs with dual-sensor 2MP array for depth capture and macro shots. Showing off its more affordable focus, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

OG Google Pixel Stand still offers plenty of value at $23

If you’re not sold on the higher price tag of the newer 2nd Gen model, Amazon is now offering Google’s original Pixel Stand Wireless Charger for $23. Normally fetching $30 or more, today’s offer is one of the first discounts of the year and a new 2023 low. Compatible with everything from previous-generation Google handsets to the new Pixel 7/Pro, the brand’s original official wireless charger is capable of more than just refueling your handset at 10W speeds.

Adding on, the Google Pixel Stand will also turn your device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and other smart display modes. We also recently highlighted the value it offers compared to the second-generation model, and our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience too.

