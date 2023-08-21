New Fitbit tracker appears at FCC, likely Luxe 2 or Ace 4

A new Google device has appeared before the FCC for approval, and it seems to be a low-end Fitbit tracker, possibly the Luxe 2 or Ace 4.

A new filing for a Google product with model number “G3MP5” appeared today at the FCC. Notably, this is the first time a Fitbit has been listed with the FCC under Google since the fitness company was acquired. While the included paperwork doesn’t show any images of the device, we can puzzle out what it is from a few key details.

For starters, the device’s required FCC e-label will be accessible by going to Settings > Device Info > Regulatory Info. This lines up exactly with where you can find the same info on Fitbit trackers today, like the Fitbit Charge 5.

However, unlike the Charge 5 and other higher models, which feature contactless payment capabilities through NFC, this newest Fitbit device only includes Bluetooth connectivity. That being the case, we’re distinctly looking at one of the lower-end models in Fitbit’s lineup. As the Fitbit Inspire 3 was just released last year, we don’t think that series is set for a new model just yet.

Fitbit’s premium-minded fitness tracker, the Luxe, was initially released in 2021 and is due for an upgrade. That said, the lack of payment support was one of the leading complaints people had about the Fitbit Luxe, so it would be a bit disappointing for the company to exclude it from the Luxe 2.

Another possibility is that this is the next generation of Fitbit’s kid-ready Ace trackers, which also haven’t seen a refresh since 2021. A fitness tracker for children wouldn’t need those kinds of extra capabilities, so it could make sense for this latest device to be the Fitbit Ace 4.

That said, Fitbit also has a host of other supporting hardware for those in its ecosystem, including the Aria smart scales, which haven’t seen a new model since 2019. It’s possible Fitbit could be preparing a new device of that type or a new style of tracker for its lineup.

Given the timing of this new FCC listing, we may see this latest Fitbit device be announced and released later this year. What would you want to see Fitbit release next? Let us know in the comments below.