Samsung will bring its cloud gaming-focused ‘Gaming Hub’ to older smart TVs

Aug 23 2023
samsung geforce now xbox cloud

Samsung’s Gaming Hub, packed with cloud gaming services, is coming to older TVs from the 2020 model year.

Gaming Hub was announced for Samsung’s smart TVs last year with support for 2021 and 2022 models, and it’s since expanded to many other products. The Gaming Hub is also available on Samsung’s gaming monitors and other products, such as the Freestyle Gen 2 projector that was announced last week.

Samsung revealed today at Gamescom 2023 that slightly older TVs will be getting access to Gaming Hub. This includes, specifically, 2020 smart TVs based on Samsung’s Tizen operating system.

The announcement was made by Samsung’s Mike Lucero during a talk at Gamescom. Samsung shared Lucero’s statement with 9to5Google:

Today, we are thrilled to announce that we will expand cloud gaming apps to our 2020 model-year TVs later this year, giving tens of millions of players access to their favorite games and services.

There’s no word on exactly when Gaming Hub will arrive for 2020 Samsung TVs, but it’s apparently coming before the end of 2023, and it’s certainly great news. Gaming Hub supports services such as Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and others. Back when it launched, it also briefly supported Google Stadia before the platform was shut down in early 2023.

More on Samsung:

